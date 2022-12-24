Nyesom Wike fulfils $20,000 pledge to players, officials of Rivers United

Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has made good on his promise to give $20,000 to each player and official of the Nigerian Professional Football League Champions, Rivers United, for winning the title for the first time.

You may remember that Wike made that pledge when his team won the 2022–2023 NPFL title.

The club coached by Coach Stanley Eguma had a remarkable season, losing only four times while its route to a championship.

According to a statement released on the club’s official Twitter feed, Governor Nyesom Wike has redeemed his $20,000 pledge to each player and official of Rivers United for emerging winners of the 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League.

Meanwhile, on Friday night at the Samson Siasia Stadium in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, a preseason friendly between Rivers United and another team ended in a scoreless draw.

Rivers United will compete in the upcoming season in the NPFL and the CAF Confederation Cup.