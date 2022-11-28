Patrice Evra: Lisandro Martinez is Manchester United’s ‘best signing for years’

For Patrice Evra, Lisandro Martinez has been Manchester United’s “greatest addition in years”.

Since his summer transfer from Ajax for a large quantity of money, Martinez has been a shining light for the Red Devils, helping to dispel the doom and gloom that had settled over Old Trafford in the wake of their disappointing 2021-22 season. Ex-United defender Patrice Evra is a big fan of the Argentine and has scoffed at the idea that his height will hold him back from success in the Premier League.

While discussing Martinez’s recent performance for Argentina at the 2022 World Cup on Vibe with Five, Evra had nothing but praise. “This is one of the best signings we’ve had for years at Manchester United. It’s because of his fighting spirit. That’s what United fans want to see – those players have to bleed for the shirt.

“People were talking about his height, and I was laughing. Some people also said I was too small when I arrived in the Premier League. When you play with that heart and passion, size doesn’t matter. When he gets the ball, he is so clean and composed. Mexico were pressing everywhere, but he was calm and playing forward every time he got the ball. That’s what I love.”

As the Frenchman explained what makes Martinez so complete, he took a shot at former Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker. “[Martinez] doesn’t play those one-metre balls to the next player. This is easy,” Evra noted. “When I see those stats – I remember Mertesacker at Arsenal, the stats said he never lost the ball – but he was passing it one metre; I can do that every day.

“But Martinez puts the ball through the lines like Michael Carrick. That’s what he does, and I love that. What a player, what a player.”

Despite not starting Argentina’s first World Cup game against Saudi Arabia, Martinez has appeared in Argentina’s next match. On November 30, against Poland, in the final game of the group stage, he is anticipated to return to Lionel Scaloni’s starting XI.