Pep Guardiola agrees two-year extension at Etihad

Pep Guardiola has agreed to a two-year contract extension with Premier League champions Manchester City, according to The Athletic.

The Catalan manager has been at Etihad Stadium since 2016, during which time the club has won four domestic titles, one FA Cup, and four League Cups. However, the Catalan’s current contract is entering its final year.

The Athletic says arrangements are now in place through 2025, with that pact structured as an initial one-year contract with the option for a further season, easing concerns that a proven champion may sever relations with City after never before spending so long in any given managerial role.

After being questioned for some time about a possible contract extension, Guardiola recently spoke about his future ambitions, saying, “(Would I) stay in another place for seven years? No, I don’t think so. It is difficult to find what I have here as a manager. To be a manager for a long time you need to be so supported. The results help a lot, that is undeniable. In this world they sack you, they fire you, we know that. But, at big clubs, part of the success of the manager is the chairman, the sporting director especially, the CEOs and all the people here. It goes to the media, fans and players. There is stability. This is why I think only in few clubs this can happen.”

Manchester City are currently on hiatus from competitive play to focus on the 2022 World Cup. Still, they will return to action in the Carabao Cup on December 22 against Liverpool and in the Premier League on December 26 against Leeds.