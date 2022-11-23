Pep Guardiola signs Manchester City contract extension

Pep Guardiola, the manager of Manchester City, has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him with the club until 2025.
In his six years as a manager at Etihad Stadium, Guardiola has amassed an impressive 11 trophies, four of which are Premier League championships.
The 51-year-old Spaniard is City’s second-longest serving manager, having overseen 374 matches.
“From day one, I felt something special being here. I cannot be in a better place,” Guardiola said.
“I am so pleased to stay at Manchester City for another two years.
“I can’t say thank you enough to everyone at the club for trusting me. I am happy and comfortable and have everything I need to do my job as best as possible.
“I know the next chapter of this club will be amazing for the next decade. It happened over the last ten years and will happen in the next ten years because this club is so stable.
“I still feel there is more we can achieve together, and that is why I want to stay and continue fighting for trophies.”
