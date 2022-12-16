Portugal fires veteran coach Fernando Santos

The Portuguese federation (FPF) confirmed yesterday that the federation fired coach Fernando Santos after the team lost to Morocco in the quarterfinals of the 2022 World Cup.

After taking over as manager in 2014, Santos, at age 68, led Portugal to their first-ever senior international title, a victory over France in the Euro 2016 final. This is the second UEFA Nations League championship for the Seleccao under the direction of the former Greece national team manager.

Although he had high hopes for his time in Qatar, his team’s shocking 1-0 loss to Morocco marked the end of his stay. A clause in his contract kept him employed until Euro 2024.

According to a statement released by the FPF, “the Portuguese Football Federation and Fernando Santos agreed to end the highly successful journey that began in September 2014.

“After one of the best participations ever by the National Team in the final stages of the World Cup, in Qatar, FPF and Fernando Santos understand that this is the right time to start a new cycle.

“The FPF Board will now begin choosing the next national coach.”

Santos’ controversial decision to bench star player Cristiano Ronaldo for the team’s round of 16 match against Switzerland sparked additional debate.

Goncalo Ramos, who came on as a substitute for Ronaldo after the latter showed irritation at being taken out of the game against South Korea, scored a hat trick to prove Santos right.

Against Morocco, Santos again started Ronaldo on the bench before inserting him early in the second half. Portugal then unexpectedly lost. After the fact, Santos felt he had made the right choice.

“I don’t think so; no regrets,” Santos replied. “This was a team which played very well against Switzerland. Cristiano Ronaldo is a great player; he came in when we thought it was necessary, so no regrets.

“If we take two persons that were the most upset, it is Cristiano Ronaldo and myself. Of course, we are upset, but that is part of the job of the coach and the player.”

“I reiterate what I said before the competition, I have a discussion with the president, and when we go back to Portugal, we will deal with the issue of my contract,” Santos said, referring to his future.