PSG supremo leaves door open for Leo Messi exit

Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of Paris Saint-Germain, has stated that a decision on Lionel Messi’s contract will be made in 2023.

The future of the Argentine and Kylian Mbappe at PSG is up in the air as they prepare to face each other in the World Cup final later today. Indeed, since the beginning of the season, there has been widespread conjecture about the fates of both players.

As reported by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, the PSG president spoke on the matter: “Kylian has just signed a new contract, and Leo’s lasts at least until the end of the season. Both, but all our players are happy to play for PSG. Their most recent performances prove it, even before the World Cup. PSG have not lost a single match so far. And the women’s PSG is doing very well.”

Moreover, he said, “No decision on Messi’s contract will be made until next year. Club and player will do what is right and in the best interests of both parties. We are all very happy right now, which is great.”

Mbappe and Messi have been mentioned as possible January departures, with the latter most recently being connected to MLS team Inter Miami. But despite that, they’ve both been in top form for club and country, scoring and assisting frequently.

Messi and Mbappe will return to France with PSG atop Ligue 1 after the World Cup final. They will start preparing for their Champions League match against Bayern Munich when they return to Europe.