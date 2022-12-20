Qatar 2022: Morocco united African and Arab football – Sofyan Amrabat

Sofyan Amrabat, a midfielder for Fiorentina, has remarked that his team, Morocco, has left him wanting more after reaching the World Cup semifinals.

Amrabat became one of Qatar 2022’s major success stories.

He remarked, “As a child, I dreamed of representing my country at a world championship. It is a great honour to have represented my country for the second time at the largest football event in the world.

“In the past few weeks, I have lived my dream. After Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, I am already dreaming of the 2026 World Cup. To every child in the world, I say: dare to dream, and never stop chasing your dreams.

“May this world championship be the beginning of a great moment for Moroccan, African and Arab football? We have conquered hearts, put African football on the world map and united the Arab world.

“A big thank you to the country of Qatar for the great hospitality. Thanks to supporters from all over the world, who supported us unconditionally. And, of course, a special thanks to our beloved King!”