Saudi Arabia defeat Argentina 2-1 in Qatar group opener

One of the biggest upsets in World Cup history occurred in the opening game of Group C in Lusail when a courageous and skilful Saudi Arabia team came from behind to defeat the two-time world champions Argentina.

While Lionel Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot, Argentina had three goals disallowed for offside, and the 51st-ranked Saudi Arabia could have been dispatched by halftime.

In a dramatic 10 minutes after halftime, Saudi Arabia turned the game around, with Saleh Al-Shehri equalising with a low effort and Salem Al Dawsari sending them ahead to disrupt the fans.

The Green Falcons were ruthless on the offensive end and gritty on defence, keeping a stellar Argentina front line scoreless for their fourth World Cup victory. This victory threw the group wide open.

Argentina, coached by Lionel Scaloni, entered as one of the favourites after going undefeated in their previous 36 games (including a win at the 2021 Copa America).

Now, everything rests on their shoulders as they try to win their first World Cup since 1986 and send Messi off with a bang in what is likely his final tournament appearance.

On Saturday, they will play Mexico, while Saudi Arabia will take on Poland.