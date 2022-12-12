Sepp Blatter: Nigeria a big miss in Qatar

Sepp Blatter, a former president of FIFA, has expressed his displeasure with the fact that the Super Eagles are not participating in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After losing their playoff to the Black Stars of Ghana, the Eagles missed the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

The Super Eagles have a successful history at the World Cup, as they have advanced to the round of 16 four times. They are the only African team to have ever finished first in a World Cup group stage, along with Morocco.

Blatter expressed his regret to Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana for the country’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.

His words: “How can a big country like Nigeria not be in Qatar? It is a very big absence. I am not happy at all about this.”

Blatter’s relationships with Nigeria and the rest of Africa were strong while he was president of FIFA.

Thanks to him, Nigeria hosted the FIFA World Cup for Under-20 and Under-17 players, while South Africa was awarded the 2010 tournament.