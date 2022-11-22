Sunday Oliseh: No football without Africa

Sunday Oliseh, a former star for the Super Eagles, says the Qatar World Cup is the ideal stage for African teams to demonstrate their mettle.

Oliseh, who is part of the FIFA Technical Experts for the World Cup in Qatar, has stated that players from Africa and South America have made significant contributions to the growth of the game internationally.

“Football is an entertainment, yes, it’s a sport, but it’s a huge business now. Without us (Africa), there is no football.

Again, he praised the multicultural approach, saying to Super Sports, “The way football comes to Africa and South America, we are improving and it’s time we get our acts together.”

Among the World Cup’s FIFA Technical Experts, Oliseh is the only African.

Arsene Wenger, the former manager of Arsenal, serves as the committee’s chairman. Other members include Jurgen Klinnsman, Alberto Zaccheroni, Cha Bum-kun, Faryd Mondragon, and Andrés González. The other two are Jaen Zubi.

When asked about how he felt about the Group as a whole, he said, “I’m feel very proud of the Group, and importantly that our continent isn’t left out and we have someone to represent us and to contribute to global development.”