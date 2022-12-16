West Ham United want Aaron Wan-Bissaka on loan

West Ham United are considering signing Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United since several of their starting defensive players have been injured this season.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired last season, the right-back has had difficulty settling into the team.

After playing extensively during the Norwegian manager’s tenure, he became a reserve after Ralf Rangnick was hired.

Wan-Bissaka has been battling a long-term fitness issue, while Diogo Dalot has cemented his starting role this season.

Kevin Campbell, a former striker for Arsenal, reportedly said, “The 25-year-old has been unfairly treated after helping them to a second-place finish.” This is according to Football Insider.

He told the media organisation, “He’d be a good signing at West Ham if I’m honest.

“When United finished second in the Premier League, and he was playing right-back, I didn’t hear about any problems.

“But all of a sudden, the form changed, and it was all his fault – suddenly, he’s not capable.”

By finishing in second place in the league that 2020-21 season, Solskjaer enjoyed one of his most fruitful stints as club manager.

After several victories, United also placed second in the Europa League.

According to the publication, @ExWHYEmployee says the London club is contemplating making a loan offer in the new year.

Despite reports that David Moyes is willing to release Vladimir Coufal, the club’s defensive depth has recently been disrupted by injuries.

As of right now, Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma are both out for the season with injuries, and Craig Dawson and Angelo Ogbonna have had a hard time staying healthy so far this year for the club.

The only time Wan-Bissaka played for United this season was in August, but he has made two appearances in the club’s winter friendlies. It is possible that Dalot suffered a hamstring injury during the World Cup, which would make any transfer involving the Englishman more complex and force Ten Hag to give Dalot a second chance.

He was listed as a substitute at the beginning of the season, but he didn’t do much to impress Ten Hag before he got hurt.