Habu Gumel re-elected NOC supremo

At the Nigeria Olympic Committee’s (NOC) annual electoral congress, which took place yesterday in Jalingo, the capital of Taraba state, the incumbent president, Engr Habu Gumel, was re-elected with 21 votes to his closest competitor, Engr Sani Ndanusa, who got 19 votes.

The 42 delegates at the NOC’s 2022 annual general meeting and elective congress, which took place in the executive chambers of the Government House in Jalingo, Taraba State, cast their ballots.

Also, Tunde Popoola, who left as Secretary General of NOC four years ago, has returned to the position after narrowly defeating two other contenders. Toyin Aluko (5) and Samuel Adeyinka (2) were far behind the former hockey international, who received 24 votes (11).

Gumel is the longest-serving President of NOC, having just been re-elected for a fifth term in that position.

Gumel stressed that the election was not meant to cause discord within the committee but to strengthen it in his acceptance speech. Therefore, he encouraged everyone to work together for Nigeria’s benefit at the 2024 Olympics.

According to Gumel, “these elections were not meant to divide the Olympic family but rather to strengthen our democratic process and further strengthen our sporting value principles, as one harmonious unit, in line with globally accepted best practices.”

He said he wanted to figure out how to strengthen the NOC’s finances to meet their goals.

“One thing that this new administration will endeavour to focus on in the next four years is how to position the NOC family on a formidable financial platform that will ensure the delivery of stakeholders’ expectations. This is one objective we all have to pursue vigorously jointly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Olabisi Joseph, President of the Nigeria School Sports Federation (NSSF), was voted as the fourth Vice President of the NOC, receiving 23 votes to Rahinatu Garba’s nine and Hauwa Kulu-Adeyemi’s 5.

Solomon Ogba, a former president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), defeated Francis Orbih, president of the Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN), 24-16, to become the first Vice President of the NOC.

Vice President Ishaku Tikon returned to his post as president of the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF), while Assistant Secretary-General Abdullahi was elected unopposed.

Musa Kida, president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF), was also elected as the treasurer of NOC. At the same time, Tony Nezianya, Olufemi Adetula’s predecessor, was voted to the position of Public Relations Officer (PRO).

Olumide Oyedeji, a former basketball team captain, defeated Daniel Igali, the president of the Wrestling Federation of Nigeria and the commissioner for sports in Bayelsa State, to become the third Vice President.