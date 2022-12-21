Elon Musk to step down as Twitter chief executive

Elon Musk, a billionaire entrepreneur, has announced that he will step down from his role as Chief Executive Officer of Twitter. Musk has held this post since October 2022.

The results of Musk’s poll on whether or not he should resign as CEO were announced on Tuesday, and he announced it on Twitter.

But he insisted he would only step down if he found someone “foolish enough to take the job.”

“I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” Musk tweeted.

The billionaire said he would follow the will of Twitter users who said they wanted him to step down from his position (57.5% said yes).

Since purchasing Twitter in October, Tesla’s creator Elon Musk has fired half of the company’s staff and delayed the launch of Twitter’s paid verification function.

Even though he has often stated that his primary motivation for owning Twitter was to support free expression, the function was relaunched just last week.