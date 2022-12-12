NCC: How to stop unsolicited communications from network providers

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has asked network subscribers to use its shortcode 2442 to stop receiving spam from Value Added Service (VAS) providers and networks.

It was announced on Monday in Enugu by Ogbonnaya Ugama, the Zonal Controller of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) in that city, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Ugama observed that VAS suppliers and networks frequently pushed marketing calls and texts to their clients without their consent.

When asked why the NCC made the shortcode available, he said it protected the consumers’ right to select the services they wanted independently.

“To stop unsolicited messages, use our do not disturb code of 2442 by typing ‘STOP’ and sending to 2442 to stop all unsolicited messages, or send ‘HELP’ to the same code and follow the prompts to choose the options of the types of messages you want to receive.

“You can also send ‘STATUS’ to 2442 to see if your choices have been implemented”, Ugama advised.

The zonal controller also emphasised the importance of the 112 free phone numbers supplied by the commission in the event of an emergency in Nigeria.

He highlighted that the toll-free number was simple to memorise and would allow anyone to contact emergency services without incurring any charges.

“You can use the number to call Police, Road Safety, Fire Service, Ambulance and Health authorities,” he said.

Ugama, on the other hand, stressed the commission’s resolve to safeguard the legal interests of citizens using domestic telecommunications services.

He assured the public that NCC would carry out its regulatory responsibilities so that the interests of telecom customers and the general public would be protected.

The zonal controller mentioned SIM Card Porting, allowing customers to switch networks while keeping their phone numbers.

He said some consumers have trouble changing networks because they want to avoid losing their phone numbers or contact information.

“With the ability to port, their number of contacts is secured,” he added.