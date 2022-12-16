Nigerian firm introduces menstrual leave

Klasha, a technology firm in Nigeria, has instituted a policy allowing female employees to take time off during menstruation.

According to reports, they are the first technology firm in Nigeria to institute such a policy.

Although Klasha has said that employees will receive five paid vacation days per year at the outset, this number is subject to change pending the outcome of an evaluation of the programme.

“At Klasha, we understand that we must make room for women’s biological needs as part of everyday business,” said CEO Jess Anuna. “Rather than leave the subject as an unspoken taboo, we want to build a culture of trust, truth, and acceptance. ”

The company boasts on its website that 60% of its staff are women.

Some on social media have praised the initiative, while others have raised questions about its practicality.

Only Zambia in Africa provides menstrual leave as a monthly day off. Countries like Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea also allow temporary work schedule adjustments.

In 2019, researchers showed that women who experience period pain miss out on roughly nine workdays annually.

Klasha, an e-commerce platform founded in 2018, serves customers across six different African nations. You can now visit one of their offices in San Francisco or Lagos.