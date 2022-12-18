OKX outage linked to Alibaba Cloud anomaly

At the time of reporting, the Alibaba Cloud Hong Kong IDC Zone C server has been down for more than 7 hours since going down on Saturday night at about 10 PM ET.

After key infrastructure supplier, Alibaba Cloud reported hardware failure in their Hong Kong data centre, OKX experienced difficulties in service.

On Saturday night at about 10 PM ET, an Alibaba Cloud Hong Kong IDC Zone C server fell and has yet to come back online in over 7 hours. Further evidence that OKX handled no transactions during this time period may be found in the ledger data.

According to the website, three availability zones have been running on the Alibaba Cloud server in Hong Kong (China) since 2014. Below is a screenshot of the official announcement made by the cloud service provider confirming the outage.

“Money is secure.” OKX said it is collaborating with Alibaba Cloud to restore service after announcing a disruption. The statement also expressed regret for any trouble this may have caused.

Users cannot make withdrawals or deposits now; others have reported a zero balance on their accounts due to a bug. Many traders have reported their transactions becoming stopped in the middle, causing them to worry about potential losses.

At the beginning of December, Avalanche blockchain partnered with Alibaba Cloud to support their Node-as-a-Service efforts.

According to the announcement, the goal of the collaboration is to create new resources for the deployment of validator nodes on Avalanche’s public blockchain platform in Asia. With this integration, Avalanche developers may use Alibaba Cloud’s easy-to-use IaaS to deploy additional validators.

At the time of the announcement, it was shared that Avalanche currently hosts over 1,200 validators and handles around 2 million daily transactions.