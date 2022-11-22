Tornado Cash developer to stay detained until next year’s hearing

The court hearing on Tuesday confirmed that Alexsey Pertsev, the developer behind Tornado Cash, will remain in Dutch detention for another three months.

After 103 days in detention, journalists attended a preliminary court hearing at the Palace of Justice in’s-Hertogenbosch, where the basis of the case against Pertsev was laid out.

Before Advocate WK Cheng presented his defence, the prosecution gave a high-level overview of their investigation. They painted Pertsev as a pivotal figure in Tornado Cash’s operation.

Cheng made several salient observations about Tornado Cash’s applications and common misunderstandings about the system’s capabilities.

“I’m disappointed about the decision from the court.” Cheng said after the preliminary hearing, “We’ve tried to explain as clearly as possible what the defence standpoints are.”

A lawyer for Pertsev acknowledged that the initial session had been rescheduled to February 20, 2023, and he reaffirmed his conviction that the state had presented an unfair account of Pertsev’s involvement with Tornado Cash.

“We are going to do some requests; we’re going to some investigations, things that we need to work out to have cleared up. And we’re going to try to prepare for the next court session.”

Despite a plethora of pledges from his defence team, including surveillance in his residence and weekly check-ins at the local police station, the prosecution raised worries that Pertsev is a flight risk if he were to be released before the first session.