Twitter resumes hiring after Elon Musk fires 4,000 employees

After laying off more than 4,000 employees in recent weeks, Elon Musk says Twitter is actively hiring again.

According to The Verge, on Monday, the company’s billionaire founder informed employees that layoffs were complete and that the company was actively seeking new hires for positions in engineering and sales.

Musk said that workers are encouraged to refer their friends, though he did not specify what kinds of sales and engineering positions Twitter was looking to fill. There are no job openings posted at this time.

Musk has stated, “People who are great at writing software are the highest priority” when it comes to “critical hires.”

It follows a turbulent few weeks for the social media behemoth since the Tesla CEO took charge.

As many as a thousand employees left the company last week after Musk issued an ultimatum that they agree to “extremely hardcore” working conditions or be let go.

Along with the alleged increase in issues with the Twitter website came a mass exodus of Twitter’s most influential engineers.

On Monday, Musk stated that his purchase of Twitter was not part of a “right-wing takeover” and that he had no plans to relocate the company’s headquarters to Texas.

He said: “If we want to move the headquarters to Texas, I think it would play into the idea that Twitter has gone from left-wing to right-wing, which is not the case. This is not a right-wing takeover of Twitter. It is a moderate-wing takeover of Twitter.”

As he put it further, “To be the digital town square, we must represent people with a wide array of views even if we disagree with those views.”

Another indicator of trouble for the billionaire is that Musk has put off Twitter Blue’s flagship subscription service’s relaunch.

The relaunch was scheduled for November 29, but Musk stated he would wait until there was “high confidence of stopping impersonation”.

Due to a surge of fake accounts pretending to be legitimate businesses and celebrities, the subscription that allows users to purchase a blue tick for £7 per month has been put on hold.

Musk noted Monday that the subscription service “probably use different colour checks for organisations than individuals.”

It was revealed that Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of crypto exchange FTX, acquired a $100 million investment in Twitter before it was taken private.

Now, the former FTX executive owns a stake in the privately held and indebted Twitter. Bankman-Fried backed numerous companies, including Semafor, a media startup in the United States. According to Semafor, Musk contacted Bankman-Fried directly, asking for his support for his $44bn takeover offer.